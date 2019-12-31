HC asks government to amend existing vehicle registration rules

Srinagar: In order to ensure that there is effective mechanism in place to deal with private and public parking of vehicles, the High Court on Monday directed the government to come up with a policy by amending the existing norms about registration of vehicles.

The court said that the owners of vehicles to be registered with transport authority must substantiate it by documentary evidence the availably of parking space, garage, at his residence or work place.

“In the event government fails to come up with a policy on the next date of hearing, we shall have no option but to stop the registration of vehicles,” the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Margay and Justice Deeraj Singh Takur directed.

The court sought the report within four weeks from the government failing which Commissioner Secretary to government transport department was directed appear in person on next date of hearing.

Earlier the court had raised three issues about public and private parking of the vehicles, switching over to use of CNG fuel and imposing ban on 15 to 25 year old commercial vehicles.

The court had directed the government to come up with a concrete policy to solve these three issues.

The court had also directed the government to ban parking on National Highway, state Highways and key roads.

Previously it had asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir immediately ban roadside parking, even at places designated by the Srinagar Municipal Committee and Srinagar Development Authority.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir later banned parking on roadsides.