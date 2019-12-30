Surviving the Water Crisis-III

RAO FARMAN ALI

Tragically, water flow to all the rivers in Jammu and Kashmir is decreasing. The perpetual snow line in Jammu and Kashmir reached 16,000 feet from 13,000 feet in the last several decades, which is happening at an alarming rate. Although a combination of factors are responsible like, global warming, shrinking forest cover and increasing human interference, fast melting of glacial ice, if, however, the water flow keeps receding at this rate, people won’t get water for even drinking.

However, as per Lawrence, the settlement commissioner

of Jammu and Kashmir in the British

period of the last decade of the nineteenth century,

agriculture land of the country at that time which

was under the agricultural activities stood at

1,195,555 acres. Further, according to the records

of 1992, the total area of Jammu and Kashmir under

all sectors of agriculture is 24.15 lac hectares, out

of which, 138,6867 hectares are rural and 10.28 lac

hectares are urban, although, only 3.3 percent of

total geographical area of the State is under Agricultural

cultivation.

It is to be noted that the statistics are available for

only 8.26 lac hectares . The rest of the area is under

mountains and forests. Still, in Jammu and Kashmir,

directly or indirectly more than 70 percent

of the population depends on agriculture but the

proportion of labour force engaged in agriculture

has declined from 85 percent in 1961, to 28 percent

by 2016. Jammu and Kashmir imports about 40

percent of food grains and 20 percent of vegetables

to meet its requirements. In,2000, 38 percent of land

area was agricultural land but only 11 percent was

used for crops.

In 2012, according to the official data of the department

of agriculture, government of Jammu and

Kashmir, the total area under paddy cultivation in

Kashmir division was 1,58,000 hectares which has

shrunk to all-time low of 1,42,000 hectares in 2017.

In four to five years, agro-holdings are lost double

the agriculture land lost in three decades,” the data

reveals, and the total area under paddy cultivation

has reduced by 3,40,000 kanals.

While the official figures present this gloomy

picture, experts predict that by the end of this century,

Kashmir will face a severe food-deficit and its

dependence on imports will increase by over 34 percent

to current rate.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 1981, the total area

under paddy cultivation in valley was at record

166,000 hectares and the same decreased to 158,000

hectares in 2012 shrinking the fertile land by 8000

hectares in three decades. Going by the figures, it

doesn’t look much of a decrease but what came after

2012 has disrupted all calculations. During the

last three years, the valley has lost 16650 hectares

of paddy land reducing the current area under rice

cultivation to 141,350 hectares. Official figures reveal

that the arable land in Jammu and Kashmir

has shrunk from 0.14 hectares per-person in 1981 to

0.08 hectares per-person in 2001 and further to 0.06

hectares per-person in 2012.

With the current rate (5550 hectares per year),

all is set to lose all of its paddy land in next 25 years

and by 2030 Jammu and Kashmir, especially valleys

of Kashmir, Chenab, Pirpanchal, Kargil and

Leh will be having acute shortage of food grains.

Essentially , at that time , requirement shall be 1.82

million tons of food grains and in 2040, the valley

will be bereft of any agricultural land to cultivate

rice and one could possibly see concrete jungle trespassed

by orchards. Yes, the major conversion of

paddy land has been due to economic reasons and

if the trend continues—coupled with the climatic

change—we will be 83 percent dependent on imports

for meeting our food requirements by the end

of this century.

Jammu and Kashmir under the Land Acquisition

Act 1894, Jammu Kashmir Land Revenue Act

1996, actually came into force in 1939, Jammu and

Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act 1976, Jammu and

Kashmir Prohibition on Conversion of Land and Alienation

of Orchards Act 1975 are some of the laws

already in place to check blatant conversion of agricultural

land for non-agriculture purposes. However,

despite strong legislations, illegal conversion of

agricultural land is going on unabated, mainly due

to non-existence of a comprehensive housing policy.

Although, in 2011, under the chairmanship of

horticulture ministry , a committee was set up by

the government for the preservation of the agricultural

land but unfortunately that the committee

failed to reach the conclusion and due to political

incongruity the proposed legislation was stopped.

In 2012, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir

passed directions to all the deputy commissioners

with an aim to ensure the implementation of the

provisions of agricultural Act and land revenue Act

to stop the conversion of agricultural land on their

respective jurisdictions of the state monitored by

commissioners but at the end of the day, nothing

was seen on ground.

Ironically, still, the Jammu and Kashmir government

continues to make tall claims to protect

the agriculture and forest land from further shrinking,

the State has already lost 875.665 hectares of

forest and agricultural rich land.

(To be Continued…)