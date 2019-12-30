1,300 truckloads of illegally extracted sand, gravel seized in Kupwara

Baramulla: The authorities have seized large quantity of illegally extracted gravel and sand from Mawar Nallah that flows through Kupwara District,besides seizing several vehicles used for ferrying this material.

About 1,300 truckloads of these illegally piled sand and gravel has been seized by Department of Geology and Mining after acting against 16 offenders involved in this crime.

Unabated illegal mining according to locals was going in the river mostly in Pahroo, Shano Langate ,Tilwari, Shahgund Bategund areas.

District officer Geology and Mining Mumtaz Ahamd Shah told Kashmir Reader that a they against the offenders who have created havoc in the pristine water body and robbing the minerals.

“We had received complaints regarding this illegal activity and we have seized about two dozen trucks used for ferrying the material and a backhoe loader was also seized that as used for extraction of sand and gravel,” he said

Earlier the locals has appraised the authorities about this activity and said that use of machines has led to severe environmental destruction with trenches created along the river bed affecting the water flow.