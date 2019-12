Srinagar: The government on Saturday posted Vijay Kumar as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir replacing SP Pani.

An order issued by home department said that Kumar who is IGP Armed Police is transferred and posted as IGP Kashmir.

Kumar is a 1997 batch IPS officer.

It said Pani has been posted as IGP Armed Police, Kashmir.

Also, the order said that Additional Director General of Police (L&O and Security) has been assigned charge of SSG, J&K in addition to his own duties.