Power Corporation launches monitoring system for electricity distribution in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Power distribution network in future will remotely monitor and controlled after launching Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management System (DMS) under R-APDRP Scheme for Srinagar.

The contract for implementation of SCADA/DMS project in Srinagar has been awarded to G.E T&D India Limited incurring a cost of Rs.79.26 crore which includes five years maintenance cost. The project launched by Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday has to be completed within 18 months, an official spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad said that the project is a major step towards realizing the vision of reliable power supply to the consumers of Srinagar.

“Implementation of SCADA/DMS will enable setting up of reliable and no manual touch for network system monitoring and control by adoption of latest Information Technology. All the 33/11kV level receiving stations of Srinagar city and 11 kV feeders emanating from them shall be remotely monitored and controlled from a SCADA control center constructed at Bemina Srinagar,” he added.

According to Asad, necessary network parameters will be monitored from control center and the corrective and swift actions wherever required in the field will be initiated.

“The system will enable real time monitoring & control of Electric Distribution network. The exact location of the faults along the network can be identified as soon as they occur, thereby reducing the outage time,” he added.

Besides, handling of loads while load shedding can be facilitated based on peak load figures and the strategic placement of capacitor banks for supply of quality power are some other benefits in overall planning and design of distribution network of Srinagar city, he said.