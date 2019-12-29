Dal freezes partially as Srinagar records coldest night

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under intense cold with night temperature in Srinagar dipping to minus 5.6 degree Celsius. This resulted in partial freezing of Dal Lake and water supply lines.

A meteorological department official said that night temperature dipped further last night and it will dip further in coming days.

The sub-zero temperatures resulted in freezing Dal Lake and also affected water supply in several areas.

In many areas, water taps were frozen due to acute dip in temperature blocking water supply lines.

Dal Lake has also froze partially as boatmen were seen breaking a thin layer of the ice.

The MeT official predicted dry weather till December 30 and said they expect western disturbances hitting the region.

He said it would give respite from unabated cold wave that gripped the Valley.