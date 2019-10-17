Gunmen kill 2 non-locals in south Kashmir

Anantnag, October 16: Two non-locals were killed by unidentified gunmen in two separate incidents in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.

A non-local labourer was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Wednesday.

The slain, a worker at a local brick kiln, has been identified as 22-year-old Sethi Kumar Sagar, son of Kanhaiyalal Sagar, a resident of Chattisgarh.

A senior police official from Pulwama confirmed the incident while talking to Kashmir Reader.

“Yes, he was shot in his head and he succumbed on spot,” the official said.

He added that the police have taken cognizance of the issue and a case has been registered.

“Investigation has been taken up and militants behind this will be identified soon,” the police official said.

In Shopian Trenz Babakhidar village, suspected militants fired upon two non-local traders on Tuesday evening. One among them died on spot while his associate was shifted to Pulwama hospital for treatment.

The slain was identified as Charanjeet Singh of Punjab and his associate as Sanjeev Kumar. According to initial reports, they were purchasing fallen apple (c grade) from locals.

This is the second such incident in south Kashmir since Monday. On Monday evening a truck driver from Alwar, Rajasthan was shot at and killed by suspected militants in Shirmal area of Shopian district.

His fruit laden truck was also set ablaze.