DGP hails cops, forces for ‘clean’ operation

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited Anantnag to commend the policemen and government forces for “clean and successful” Bijebehara operation. Three militants were killed in the gunfight.

While interacting with the police personnel and government forces who were part of the operation, he said there was a need to continue fight against the militancy and nobody should be allowed to disturb peaceful atmosphere.

“The coordination and input sharing among different agencies is yielding good dividends which should continue for more successes on the front. He stressed for continuous vigil on the activities of the elements trying to foment trouble and said that such elements should be dealt firmly,” said Singh, who was accompanied by IGP Kashmir SP Pani.

“J&K Police is committed to provide a secure and peaceful atmosphere to the people and the force has adopted all required methods to equip its personnel and handle any hostile situation,” he said adding

“men and machinery has been geared up to provide every assistance to the people.”