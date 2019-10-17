Day 73: Markets shut, transport off roads

Srinagar: Normal life continued to be suspended in Kashmir for 73rd straight day as markets and public transport remained off the roads.

The disruption has caused massive economic losses to businesses in the Valley and also academic loss to students. Educational institutions comprising schools, colleges and universities are virtually shut since August 5 when the government of India snapped J&K of its constitutional status. The government had of late announced opening of schools and colleges but students stayed away due to apprehensions of safety.

Prepaid phones and internet continued to be suspended even as the government restored postpaid mobile services in the Valley after 71 days of communications blackout. 40 lakh postpaid connections were restored, according to the government. However, 25 lakh prepaid mobile subscribers continue to remain suspended. Hours after the resumption of mobile services, the government blocked SMS services.

Private transport was seen plying unhindered in the city and elsewhere in the valley, they said.

Auto-rickshaws and a few inter-district cabs were also seen plying in few areas of Kashmir but the other modes of public transport remained off the roads.

The main market and other business establishments remained shut. In some areas, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, shops opened for few hours early in the morning, they said.

Few vendors had also set up stalls on the TRC Chowk-Polo View road, the officials said.

Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody. Mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

Another former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978.