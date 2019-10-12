Govt seeks employee’ choices for posting in successor UTs

SRINAGAR: The J&K government on Friday sought options from the State Service Employees for the allocation to the successor Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

Preference has been sought in a circular issued by the General Administration Department inviting attention of Administrative Secretaries towards Section 89 (2) of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019.

The employees have been asked to submit their options by October 22, 2019.

According to the circular, the LG of UT of J&K shall, by general or special order, determine the successor Union Territory to every person referred to in sub-section 1, shall be finally allotted for service, after consideration of option received by seeking option from the employees, and the date with effect from which such allotment shall take effect or be deemed to have taken effect.

“Provided that even after the allocation has been made, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K may in order to meet any deficiency in the service, depute officers from one successor territory to the other Union Territory,” the circular says.

The circular says that while the preference in favor of Union Territory expressed by government servant will be taken into account while allocating a person to a Union Territory it shall not be obligatory for the government to allocate the employee to the Union Territory of his or her choice.

“It shall be the prerogative of the government to allot/depute the employee in terms of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019,” the circular says, adding that the last date for submitting the options shall be 22.10.2019.