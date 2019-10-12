Board exams to commence from October 29

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday issued date sheet for class 10 and 12 annual examinations.

The date sheets come a day after the state government said that it would conduct the annual examinations in the last week of October.

The class 10 annual examinations will begin on October 29 and end on November 16.

Likewise, class 12 examinations which will commence from October 30 will end on November 28.

Educational institutions comprising schools, colleges and universities are shut since August 5 when the government of India stripped the state of its special constitutional status and bifurcated J&K into two union territories.

Since then schools have been disseminating study material to students to compensate more than two months of lost class work. But the government has ruled out any rebate in syllabus due to the lockdown.