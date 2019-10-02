Sin and the City

In cities, especially large and big ones, which accord the veil of anonymity to people, and where different people of different persuasions reside people, or some people, become lax in moral or ethical terms. Or, in other words, there is real sin and potential for it in large cities. The “usual suspects” for sin in large cities are, to repeat the cover of anonymity , loneliness and the titillations that these entities afford to people. Usually and often times, what draws people to big cities is the need and allure of money and opportunities thereof. Rural folk, lesser privileged ones and so on arrive in cities to either eke out a living, live out their dreams and ambitions or eke out a niche. Some succeed but many fail or live an existence that is on the margins. But, cities also provide titillating matter that is the grist and mill of sin or moral laxity. Say, when a man from a rural background arrives in a big city, he feels intimidated by it. This is complemented by loneliness and , at times, he falls into the siren songs of hedonism and succumbs to its vices like alcoholism , prostitution and other sins. For some this may become a habit. All this is not to state that cities are bad intrinsically. No. There is much good about cities too like the arts, culture, different cultures , different cultures and different legitimate experiences, cuisines and so on. But, ultimately, the freedom offered by big cities and the experiences and how these are enjoyed-legitimately or other wise depends upon a given person and his or her orientation and approach. If a person only savors and taps into the sin aspect of the city, he or she savors the negative. But, if a person enjoys legitimate experiences, he or she also makes a choice. Ultimately and in the final analysis then, cities offer choices to its denizens. But, cities are also ruthless entities that can sap the energy of and drain people. To maintain a healthy, sin free and ethical life in a big city, requires balance and a sense of proportion. If these are lacking then cities can be dens of vices, evil and rampant hedonism that can sap the spirit and sensibility of people. So, those people living in big cities have a choice to make- a moral or a sinful one. Let it be the moral one!