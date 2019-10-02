Body of second militant found in Kangan

Srinagar: Government forces on Tuesday found the body of an unidentified militant in the forest area of Kangan in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of militants killed in the four-day-old operation to two.

“The body of a terrorist was recovered from Gangabal area where an operation was launched on September 28,” an Army official said.

The toll of the militants killed in the ongoing operation has now gone up to two, he said.

The official said while the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not yet known, they were both believed to be Pakistan nationals.

One militant was killed in the firefight with government forces on September 28.

