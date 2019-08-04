Will withdraw from Afghan peace talks if Indian aggression at LoC continues: Pak

Srinagar: Pakistan on Saturday threatened to withdraw from facilitating US-Taliban talks if “unprovoked” Indian aggression on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir continues.

Media reports said that as Taliban and the US sit down for talks on the Afghan Peace Process in Doha, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the “Indian aggression” at the Line of Control can impact Pakistan’s role in facilitating the Afghan Peace talks.

Talking exclusively to ARY News on Saturday, the Foreign Minister vehemently denounced India’s alleged “nefarious designs and increased aggression” in Kashmir and on the Line of Control (LoC).

He expressed apprehensions over the recent escalation along the LoC and the beefed-up presence of armed forces in Kashmir.

Qureshi said that the Indian preparations are worrisome and may plunge the region into further anarchy and chaos.

Qureshi added that if things got out of hand then the recent scuffles between the two countries over the “disputed territory” of Kashmir could result in serious repercussions for the entire region and the Afghan ‘Peace talks’ initiative, which is being spearheaded by Pakistan.

Earlier, in a statement, the Pakistan Army said that the Indian Army earlier this week used cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) across the LoC, in violation of the Geneva Convention and international law.

According to a statement of ISPR, the Indian military on the night of July 30/July 31 targeted “innocent citizens” including women and children in Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition. The attack left two civilians, including a 4-year-old boy, dead and 11 others critically injured, the ISPR said.

“This is violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law,” the Pakistan military’s media wing said, adding that the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition because of its severe impact on non-combatants.

