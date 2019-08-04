War-like situation in Kashmir, says Geelani

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday said that deployment of troops, rumours of tempering special provisions of state, suspension of yatra, evacuating tourists, students and yatris has created a war-like situation in Kashmir.

According to the statement, he stated this during Majlish Shoora (Executive Council) meet held here on Saturday.

Geelani said that chaotic and confusing situation has panicked every individual.

“For resistance camp, they have been booked and lodged in jails outside the state,” he said.

Geelani said, “Those parroting the Jammu and Kashmir to be their integral part, have to keep more than one million armed forces on high alert for 24 hours. They have to spent a hefty share of their budget on defence and threaten the life of their innocent army every day—but despite such massive human and material investment, New Delhi failed to win over the hearts and minds of Kashmiris.”

He said that we are constrained as thousands of our leaders and workers are languishing in jails—but those outside, have a responsibility to rise to the accession and play their role rather than acting a mute spectator.

Commenting upon the unjustified media response, Hurriyat chairman said that they do whatever is fed to them. “We are aware of their hardships and limitations and recent curbs—but they need to keep it in mind that they are part and parcel of this society. They thrive on the blood and flesh of not only their fraternity but this nation as well. They are cultivated by this nation and their unjustified and unprofessional attitude is unbearable.”

Appealing Muslims of Kargil and Jammu, he said that they need to be vigilant, cautious and focused.

He requested people not to panic and prepare for any eventuality.

Meeting also condemned the confinement of Hurriyat general secretary Gh. Nabi Sumji and Manzoor Ahmad Gazi. Those constituents who participated in the Majlis Shoora meeting include Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui, Shaheen Iqbal, Yasmen Raja, representative of Tehreek-e-Khawateen Kashmir, Mohammad Hafief, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Indrabi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo and Hakeem Abdul Rashid.

