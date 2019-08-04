UK, Germany, Australia issue advisories on Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Hours after the JK government ordered evacuation of tourists and yatris from the Valley, three countries on Saturday issued an advisory asking their citizens to remain vigilant before travelling to Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, the UK government has asked its citizens to “remain vigilant,” Germany “strongly discourages travel to Kashmir”, and Australia has advised citizens to seek professional advice before travelling to the state of J&K.

These advisories will further hit the limping tourism sector in Kashmir, which had just begun to show some revival since the 2016 mass uprising.

“We have zero occupancy now at Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg,” said Mushtaq Chaya, chairman of the PHDCCI’s Kashmir chapter, an association of commerce and industry chambers.

“We dont know how to respond to this. It will have a deep, long-term impact on us,” he added.

Chaya told Kashmir Reader that tourists who had booked in advance have cancelled, too, after the advisories.

The government has spent more than Rs 5 crore in the last three years on tourism promotion activities.

