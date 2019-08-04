Tourism trade fraternity voices concern over government advisory

SRINAGAR: Tourist Trade Fraternity on Saturday expressed concern over the government advisory asking tourists and Amarnath yatris to leave the valley immediately and said that this move is the last nail in the coffin of the Kashmir tourism industry.

“The advisory is very unfortunate,” the tourism body said in a meeting held here – according to the statement.

They said that the decision to call off yatra has tarnished the image and reputation of Kashmiris as being a tolerant society. “The advisory has also hugely damaged the reputation of Kashmir as a peaceful tourist destination,” they said.

The tourism fraternity asked if the safety and security of people is not a priority for the government. “The advisory asking tourists to leave the valley, huddling and evacuation of tourists from hotels, houseboats, resorts, guest houses has no precedent,” they said. “The valley has never experienced such as incident targeting tourists.”

“The aftermath of advisory and tourist exodus will have disastrous consequences on hotel, restaurants, tour and travel industry, transport, handicrafts, wholesale and retail, shikara walas, ponywalas, daily wagers directly connected with tourism will be hit hard,” they said.

They said that the tourism industry in Kashmir is the biggest employment generator – and in the present circumstance, the first to be hit will be its workforce and the workers will be laid off.

“Apart from this, the interests and banking commitments and other recurring expenditure cannot be met as there will be no revenue generation,” they added.

The Tourism fraternity said, “We fail to understand how would you call a government advisory as a rumour. This is some food for thought. This advisory is a big crackdown on the populace of Kashmir.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

