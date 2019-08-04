Rumours of policemen being asked to deposit weapons baseless: Muneer Khan

SRINAGAR: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Muneer Ahmad Khan on Saturday dismissed rumours that J&K policemen were being asked to deposit their weapons. He warned that strict action will be taken against such rumour mongers.

A tweet on social media in which it had been mentioned that J&K policemen are being asked to deposit their weapons and CRPF and army were taking control of police stations is a criminal rumour, he said.

“Strict action will be taken against these criminal elements who have spread these malicious rumours with intent to vitiate the atmosphere. We are trying to find out who has initiated this malicious rumour,” Khan said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

