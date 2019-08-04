People upset at sudden rise in rates of essentials

Srinagar: Hoarding of food and other essentials has allegedly begun in Srinagar, with several people claiming that shopkeepers have also increased the rates, including of salt, red chilly, and turmeric.

“In the morning I went to Koker Bazar for buying necessary items as it seems there is something going to happen, but I was shocked when shopkeepers told me that the bag of salt which I buy for 400 rupees is now selling for 500 rupees. They were also selling turmeric at Rs 400 per kg when the price of it is 350 rupees,” said Ghulam Rasool, a local customer.

“We have to shell out extra money and the government is not taking any action towards these shopkeepers,” he complained.

Shaheen Akhthar, who went to Maharaj Bazaar for purchasing necessary food items, said, “The shopkeepers are looting us. They are charging extra money for products that are sold loose. Many shopkeepers refused to provide packed items but forced us to pay extra for what they were selling loose.”

Officials say they haven’t received any complaints of hoarding or overcharging. Director of Food and Civil Supplies, Kashmir, Mohammad Qasim Wani said that the department’s enforcement teams are checking rates in the markets.

“We need cooperation from the public. Consumers should come forward or they can simple call us and identify the place. We will take strict action against anyone flouting the law,” Wani said.

