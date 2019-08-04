Parliament, not Governor, should give assurance: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that while the J&K Governor had assured that no changes will be made to Articles 35A and 370, nor any attempt towards trifurcation of the state, it was not enough and the Parliament should give the assurance.

The former chief minister alongside his party leaders addressed reporters at his Gupkar residence after meeting Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan. A series of contingency orders issued by the government has caused widespread panic and fear among the state’s residents. It is being rumoured that the Modi government may strike down the state’s special laws guaranteed in the Indian Constitution, including Article 370 and Article 35A, which bars non-state subjects from owning property in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Omar, his party’s Members of Parliament would move a motion to seek answers from the government about the ongoing situation.

“We will seek a statement from the government on the floor of the House about the current situation and orders about evacuating tourists and Yatris,” he said.

Replying to a query about his party leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said they were “satisfied” after the meeting.

“The Prime Minister, too, referred to the Governor’s statement and said he wants elections in the state. He said he does not want any disturbance in the state. He was satisfied that this year has been better than previous years.

“We were satisfied after the meeting but I didn’t expect an order about evacating yatris and tourists just 24 hours later,” Omar said, adding “that is why we want to hear from the government as questions start arising when such orders are issued”.

Omar said that his party leaders did get any indication from Modi that there was any threat for which pilgrims and tourists would need to be evacuated.

