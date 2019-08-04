Pak PM Imran Khan calls for National Security Meeting to discuss Kashmir situation

By on No Comment

Pak PM Imran Khan calls for National Security Meeting to discuss Kashmir situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a national security committee meeting to discuss and review the situation along the Line of Control and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ary News reported that Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and chief of Inter-Services Intelligence Faiz Hameed besides other senior officers will attend the meeting.

The report said that the meeting will discuss the prevailing situation in the valley and the situation on the Line of Control.

Pak PM Imran Khan calls for National Security Meeting to discuss Kashmir situation added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.