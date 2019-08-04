Non-local students at NIT Srinagar told to go home

Srinagar: “I stayed back here (even) during the unrest after Burhan Wani’s death, never felt anything worrisome. I do not know why they did it this time around,” said a non-local researcher at NIT Srinagar on the administration’s diktat, issued on Saturday, asking all non-locals to vacate the campus.

By Saturday afternoon, large groups of non-local students could be seen leaving the NIT campus. The authorities at the institute had also suspended class work for the day, after directions to this effect came from the district administration.

The district administration, though, denied having issued any orders to close the institution and called it an instance of “miscommunication”.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhry said on Twitter that the administration had not notified any closure order, but well-placed sources at NIT Srinagar said that Choudhry “verbally” directed the NIT administration on Friday evening “to send home the students”.

Kashmir is relatively normal as compared to the aftermath of Burhan Wani’s killing in 2016 and Friday’s advisory was specifically meant for Amarnath Yatris and tourists, then why were students at NIT asked to leave? It is even more puzzling to the non-local researchers and students who were told to leave.

The government’s “advisory” for Amarnath pilgrims and tourists “does not make any sense,” they said.

After the Director NIT gave them a choice on Friday, “everybody left, as the mess had already been closed down after we had breakfast in the morning,” said the non-local researcher who spoke to Kashmir Reader.

“It feels normal here, so I don’t know why they took such a decision. In fact, the district magistrate had directed to close the institution and the college did so as a precautionary measure,” he said.

The non-local researcher has been studying and staying at NIT Srinagar for the past 6 years. He was anyway returning home and had a flight on August 8, but he may now have to leave earlier.

Another non-local researcher, who has been at NIT Srinagar for over a decade, says he smelled a rat in the decision to send them home.

“Nothing like this has happened before. They had already decided that we had to leave. At least they should have left the decision to us. They have just arranged it at their own discretion and have not given to us any reason why we should leave,” he said.

After the government’s “advisory” on Friday, the student said that the campus was abuzz with “rumours” that “something has gone wrong here.”

“Then they asked us to be ready to leave in the morning,” he said. “They said we had to leave, so we left. Nobody told us the reason why.”

He told Kashmir Reader that he was on his way back home along with scores of non-local students of NIT Srinagar.

NIT Director Rakesh Sehgal said that besides the non-locals, the local Kashmiri students, too, had vacated the campus for now.

