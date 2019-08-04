Mehbooba convenes all party meeting at her residence

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the party had made an effort to apprise the people of the country about the consequences of toying with Article 35A and 370.

“We made an appeal too but no assurance has been given yet from Center. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright,” she said.

She said that the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir had decided to hold a meeting, at a hotel today. “But police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels,” she claimed, and added, “so we are holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my home.”

She also urged separatists and Ulema to join the meet for a unanimous consensus and a united response to the prevailing situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

