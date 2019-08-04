Massive throng at city’s petrol filling stations

SRINAGAR: On the second consecutive day, huge rush was seen at petrol pumps in Srinagar city on Saturday, with people holding cans in which to take home petrol and diesel.

Along with the queues of people were queues of vehicles at petrol pumps at MA Road, Lal Chowk, Tangpora, Dalgate, Karan Nagar, Batmaloo, Shalteng and many other areas of the city.

Widespread panic has been caused by the Home Department’s order issued on August 2 which said, “In view of the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amaranth Yatra and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amaranth Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”

Mustafa Ahmad, who was waiting to fill the fuel tank of his vehicle at MA Road, said, “I have been here for more than an hour, and still I have not been able to get petrol for my vehicle.”

Adil Ahmad, who was waiting at a Shalteng petrol pump, said, “The government should come clear on what is going to happen. The people don’t understand why these orders are being issued on daily basis.”

He added, “I have visited various filling stations in the city but such is the rush of vehicles that I have not been get able to get petrol in any filling station. Some of the stations are now closed as they have run out of diesel and petrol.”

Bilal Bhat, spokesperson of the Kashmir Valley Petroleum Dealers Association, said there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the filling stations.

“The supply of petrol and diesel is coming to Kashmir valley and the Srinagar-Jammu highway is open for all the transporting vehicles,” he said.

Director of Food and Civil Supplies, Kashmir, Mohammed Qasim also said there was no shortage of petrol and diesel in Kashmir valley.

“The people should not panic. Our teams are regularly checking the filling stations in different parts of the valley,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

