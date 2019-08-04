Kashmir’s economy crippled: KCCI

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) on Saturday said that the government’s actions in recent days, the latest of which was Friday’s advisory asking yatris and tourists to leave the valley, have crippled Kashmir’s economy.

Addressing a press conference here in Srinagar, the KCCI said, “The first response of the public was panic, stocking of essentials, petrol and withdrawal of cash from ATMs. As a result, petrol pumps, ATMs and shops were running dry by late evening. The population is being exposed to undesirable psychological games. The order has not only forced tourists and yatris to leave the valley but has also triggered a migration of the work force and labour working in various businesses, development and infrastructure projects.”

President of KCCI Sheikh Ashiq said that the clarification by the spokesperson of the Home Department could not explain the need for issuance of such an order, and does not sound plausible.

“The change in policy has been evident from February 2019 and since then the people of Kashmir have been at the receiving end. Tourism, horticulture and other sectors of our economy suffered tremendous losses due to the decision of the government to restrict movement of civilians on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. It has broken the back of the tourism sector and has caused irreversible damage to the economy of the state,” he said.

He said that statements coming from leaders of the ruling party (BJP) lead to the inference that the central government is planning a major operation in Kashmir. “Whether the offensive is in the shape of making changes to the special status of the state or a military operation is still not clear,” Ashiq said.

“What is clear is that whatever the powers that be plan, requires stationing of an unprecedented number of troops in the Valley. (It is) More than three times the number required for holding of elections. It also requires that the Valley is sanitised from the presence of tourists, yatris and non-Kashmiri people who are in Kashmir in connection with work and education. Whatever the government plans, it is clear that it would be detrimental to the interests of people of the state and requires use of force to control the population. A situation wherein even the state police cannot be fully trusted by the central government,” the KCCI members said.

