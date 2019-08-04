Kashmir on edge: JKPM

Appeals political parties to come together

SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Saturday said that the government advisory asking the tourists and the Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley has created a sense of fear psychosis among people, and due to the return of tourists, Kashmir is on edge.

According to the statement, this was stated during an emergency meeting of state executive members of JKPM held here on Saturday to discuss the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The members expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the state and a sense of fear psychosis that is being created due to the issuance of frequent orders by the state government without giving any reasonable justification about these orders,” it said.

“It has been for the first time for the last 30 years that Kashmir has been turned into a tourist-free place which is a heavy setback to the state economy,” they said.

The statement said that it was resolved to make an appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to maintain peace at the borders and not indulge into miscalculated adventurism that can have serious implications for the peace of South Asia.

“It was discussed that all the issues pending between the two countries would better be resolved with peaceful means and instead of show-off of might and military power the two countries should sit down and not imperil the lives of people at the borders,” it added.

The state executive appealed to all the political parties in the state to come together this moment of crisis to give hope to the people of Kashmir.

The state executive also charted out the future strategy in case of an assault on the special status of the Jammu Kashmir state and resolved that peaceful public action will be resorted in cases the need arises and people will be informed and educated about the need or protection of the special status.

meeting was attended by Shah Faesal, Javaid Mustafa Mir, Shehla Rashid, Mohammad Ramzan, Dr. Nazir Lone, Feroze Peerzada, Syed Iqbal Tahir, Sajjad Sheikh, Uzair Ronga, Iqbal Rather, Dr. Mustafa Khan, Ashok Kumar, Mohd, Amin Sofi, Dilbag Singh, Imdad Gazi, Mir Mudasir Rashid, Reyaz Majid and Chasfeeda Shah.

