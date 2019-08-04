It is time to end long night of suffering for the people of Kashmir: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Srinagar: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned what he termed India’s attack across LoC on “innocent civilians” and use of cluster munitions.

Khan said that the use of cluster bombs is a violation of international humanitarian law and India’s own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. He said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must take note of this “international threat” to peace and security.

I condemn India's attack across LOC on innocent civilians & it's use of cluster munitions in violation of int humanitarian law and it's own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. UNSC must take note of this international threat to peace & security. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2019

The Pakistan premier said that it is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Kashmir. “They must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UN SC resolutions. The only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir.”

In a series of tweets Khan said, “President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

