Irfan Pathan, 100 other cricketers asked to leave Jammu & Kashmir at the earliest: Report

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and other support staffs of the Jammu and Kashmir’s cricket team were requested to leave the state at the earliest after the Indian Government’s security advisory to tourists and Amarnath Yatris in the valley.

Pathan, who is associated with Jammu and Kashmir team as player cum mentor along with coach Milap Mewada and trainer Sudarshan VP are expected to leave the state on Sunday, reported The New Indian Express.

“Yes, the JKCA has advised Pathan and other support staff to leave J&K. They will fly out of the Valley on Sunday. Selectors, who are not from the region, have also been asked to leave for their respective places,” said, JKCA chief executive officer (CEO) Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari.

The government advisory has also forced the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association to suspend all cricketing activities and even send home more than 100 cricketers from different age groups who were camped at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar.

“We’ve already sent 101-102 Jammu players, who were camping at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, back. The situation is tense and even we are not sure what’s going to happen, so we postponed cricketing activities and decided to wait for the right time to restart it,” Bukhari added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

