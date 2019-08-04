Gunman kills 20 at Texas Walmart store in latest US mass shooting

El Paso: A terrorist armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in the latest mass shooting in the United States.

It was the second fatal terror attack in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend.

One terrorist was taken into custody while authorities were studying a terror manifesto purportedly written by the gunman.

Footage shot on camera phones appeared to show multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store’s parking lot while El Paso authorities made a desperate appeal for blood donations.

Other footage showed terrified shoppers running out of the store as gunfire echoed.

“Twenty innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a press conference.

“We as a state unite in support of these victims and their family members… We pray that God can be with those who have been harmed in any way and bind up their wounds.”

Police chief Greg Allen confirmed that in addition to the 20 confirmed fatalities, there were 26 wounded.

Various news reports said the ages of victims being treated at hospitals ranged from two to 82 years.

Police said that Walmart was “at capacity” at the time of the shooting, with 1,000-3,000 customers inside.

After officials initially said three people had been detained, police confirmed that a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas, was the only person in custody.

US media named the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who is white.

Witnesses said the terrorist appeared to be shooting at random when he opened fire around 10:30 am.

One woman, who gave her name as Vanessa, said she had just pulled into the Walmart parking lot when the shooting began.

“You could hear the pops, one right after another and at that point as I was turning, I saw a lady, seemed she was coming out of Walmart, headed to her car. She had her groceries in her cart and I saw her just fall,” she told Fox News.

The witness said the terrorist wore black t-shirt, combat trousers and was wearing ear muffs.

“He was just shooting randomly. It wasn’t to any particular person. It was any that would cross paths.” Another shopper described how he managed to avoid being hit by hiding along with his mother between two vending machines just outside the store.

“That’s where the individual tried to shoot at me, which he missed cause I kind of ducked down,” Robert Curado told the El Paso Times.

Last Sunday a 19-year-old terrorist opened fire at a food festival in northern California, killing three, including two children. (Agencies)

