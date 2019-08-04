Eight militants killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan

Kabul: Eight militants have been killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province, command of Afghan special forces said Sunday.

“Acting on a confirmed tip-off, the Afghan Air Force conducted airstrikes against Taliban positions in Dihrawud district on Saturday, killing eight combatant enemies,” Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

Some amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in the sortie.

The restive province has been the scene of heavy clashes between security forces and Taliban for long.

Clashes between government forces and Taliban fighters often get intense in spring and summer as the seasons are locally branded as the fighting time of year.

The Taliban group has not made comments yet.

