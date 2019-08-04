Defunct washroom, garbage and a ticketing scam: Welcome to Verinag

Anantnag: A ticketing scam, defunct lights, garbage piling up every minute, a defunct washroom and local employees ruling the roost are some of the issues that have been plaguing the Verinag garden here, which hosts the Verinag spring, considered the source of River Jhelum

Every year thousands of tourists visit the place and generate huge revenue for the garden, maintained by the Floriculture department.

The locals visiting the garden told Kashmir Reader that the place has gone from bad to worse every passing year as the authorities have failed to take care of it.

The most pressing issue among the flurry of other issues is the ticketing scam at the garden.

Sources told Kashmir Reader that some local employees, who were transferred to other places but have stayed put at the garden, do not provide a ticket to most of the visitors.

“They ask them to pay half the amount they were supposed to pay for the tickets and pocket all the money,” a local source told Kashmir Reader.

A video of the scam is also in possession of Kashmir Reader wherein a visitor says he and his family was charged a hundred rupees to spend an hour at the garden, without being provided the tickets.

Locals also rue that a huge amount of garbage is generated at the garden every day and the administration does not care to clean it up. Instead, it is left to rot in the garden for days, creating foul smell all around.

“The local municipality had asked for a fee to clear the mess but the garden authorities are in no mood to pay. Instead, they let the garbage rot creating inconvenience to the visitors,” a department source told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the department got lights installed in the garden and a few years back a generator worth lacs was installed in the garden. But the lights have remained defunct.

The washroom complex in the garden has also been lying defunct for more than four months now and the authorities have not moved a finger to get it back in shape.

“The visitors are forced to use the washroom outside the garden constructed by the local development authority. They are made to pay for it as well,” the sources said.

Besides, no efforts have been made, in the last many years, to clean the spring and the downstream it generates in the garden.

“The source of the Jhelum is contaminated and they are doing nothing about it,” a local lamented, “What do they do with the money the garden generates as revenue?”

District Floriculture Officer for Anantnag, Mubashur Dalal did not answer repeated calls by this reporter.

Director Floriculture, Abdul Hafiz Shah, acknowledged some of the issues and said he will be taking stock of the garden on Tuesday.

“Most of these issues have been brought into my notice and some have already been taken care of,” Shah said, “Like I have been already told about the ticketing thing. The garbage issue, I think, has already been taken care of.”

He added that he will look into the issues during his visit to the garden on Tuesday. However, at the same time, he also maintained that his department was not supposed to spend any money generated by the Floriculture gardens.

“All of it, every single penny goes to the state kitty. If we were allowed to spend even ten percent of the revenue, all the issues would have been addressed,” Shah said.

