Dearth of examination staff as term of college contractual teachers ends

SRINAGAR: With the contractual teachers constituting a considerable chunk of the examination staff at colleges, their recent disengagement by the Higher Education Department has led to dearth of staff for the ongoing undergrad 4th semester examination.

While the supervisory staff is appointed from amongst the permanent faculty, college authorities largely depend on the contractual teachers for invigilators.

The term of the contractual teachers ended on July 31 though a good number of them managed to get orders from court allowing them to continue on the job.

Running short of examination staff for conducting the examination, authorities at the Government Degree College, Ganderbal have turned to a nearby higher secondary school requesting them to borrow the required manpower, an insider from the college told Kashmir Reader.

The insider said that a good number of examination staff in the ongoing 4th semester examination constituted of the contractual teachers.

Now that they have been disengaged, who will conduct the exam?” he asked.

An official at Government Degree College Kupwara too said that after the disengagement of the contractual teachers, they had approached School Education Department for the examination staff for the ongoing semester-end examination.

Over 40 contractual teachers hired at the Kupwara Degree College last year have been disengaged, the official informed.

He however added that it was a “routine” for the colleges to look for the examination staff elsewhere in times of shortage.

Officials at Government Degree College, Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district are also facing a challenge to arrange the examination staff to conduct the ongoing 4th semester examination, an official complained.

He further informed that the contractual staff at the college constituted the majority of the staff at the colleges and was “twice than the number of permanent faculty members”.

