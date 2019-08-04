Contractual Academic Positions are a Farce: An Open Letter to all the Scholars of Jammu and Kashmir

Abid Hussain Rather

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

Hope you all are good and waiting enthusiastically to be a part of the College Contractual System. I truly wish you all best of luck. May Almighty full fill your dream!

I myself have been a part of the same system since last 10 years and was similarly enthusiastic and proud during my early two or three years to be a part of the same system. It is not only me but I have hundreds of examples with me. Some of them are more experienced and most of us are eligible to work in colleges according to the state government rules. Most of us posses M. Phil, Ph. D, NET/SET and are serving the higher education department from the past many years. We are provided meager monthly remunerations but our workload is same (in some cases more) as that of those people whose monthly salaries are double or three times more than us and we are morally exploited in this way. No doubt you too are possessing the same degrees and are not only eligible but also deserve to work in the same department. Some of us might not be having higher degrees like you people but when such candidates started working in the department before fifteen or twenty years they were well eligible and higher in merit at that time and that was the reason of their engagement during that time as many present principals and senior professors of different college of the valley were selected during those times on permanent basis. If they are still eligible to work in different colleges then why such contractual lecturers are treated ineligible now?

Dear brothers and sisters . you might be enthusiastic right now to enter in the system and will perhaps leave no stone unturned to kick out the present people to make room for yourselves in the system as you might be having your heads high because of your higher merit (in some cases) as we had many years ago. But let me assure you this system is a kind of cage in which once a person enters can’t come out because it has no exit and gets slowly decayed in it. Every year the authorities change the criteria for engagement as per their choice and at the end of every session a person feels dying hundred times a day till he finds his name in the next selection as this system is a slow and sweet poison and makes you an addict of it. At the end of the time it makes you paralyzed and worth for nothing and you find missing the enthusiasm which you had at the time of your first engagement.

Last but not the least, dear brothers and we are not against your engagement and your entrance in the system but we the existing people in the system had approached the court to end this menace forever and find a final solution for this decaying system and exploitation of the educated youths so that no more educated youth brothers of our state may get exploited by the same system and left ultimately paralyzed. We have already faced the heat and we want all of you to join hands with us to help us to end up this menace and to stop this exploitation. Let the state government and higher authorities stop this exploitation in the name of college contractual lecturers and find a final solution for it. We all welcome you!

—The author is college contractual lecturer at GDC, Kulgam. He can be reached at: rather1294@gmail.com

