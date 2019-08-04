Blast inside tailor’s shop kills one near LoC in Kupwara

Srinagar: A person was killed in a blast at Farkiyan area of Keran along Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

Reports said that at around 9:10 in the morninh some explosive material went off inside a tailor’s shop at Ferkiyan.

One person identified as Abdul Hamid Bajad of Farkiyan Keran received critical injuries and was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A police officer confirmed the death of the person in the incident. He said that a police team was rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations initiated in this regard,” he said. (With inputs from GNS)

