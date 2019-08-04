BAT action foiled in Keran sector, 7 militants killed: Army

Srinagar: At least seven militants were killed when the Indian Army foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action of Pakistan Army in Keran sector of Kupwara district of north Kashmir, defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia told a local news agency on Saturday.

He said that in the last 36 hours no attempt to disrupt the peace or to target the Amarnath Yatra was made in Kashmir, however, a BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts of the Indian Army in Keran sector. The BAT action was foiled by alert troops resulting in the killing of five to seven Pakistan army regulars/militants, Kalia said.

