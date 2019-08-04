Avoid confrontation, resolve Kashmir through dialogue: Sehrai to India, Pakistan

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairperson Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Sunday expressed concern over the escalating tension along the Line of Control, and appealed both India and Pakistan to avoid the path of confrontation and resolve outstanding issues particularly kashmir issue through dialogue.

In a statement, Sehrai said it is hapless, poor and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir who lose their precious lives and properties. “During the last so many decades, the biggest price for this confrontation has been paid by the Kashmiri people on both sides of the divide,” Sehrai said,

Terming escalation in the hostilities between India and Pakistan on LoC as “worrisome and dangerous” to the peace of the region and entire sub-continent, Sehrai reiterated his appeal to the leadership of both the nations to show maturity and wisdom and de-escalate the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

