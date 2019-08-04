Amit Shah to introduce J&K Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Srinagar: Amid speculations over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister of India Amit Shah will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 tomorrow in Rajya Sabha, news agency ANI has reported.

The bill aims to implement 10% Economically Weaker Section quota in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah is currently meeting Home secretary Rajiv Gauba and NSA Ajit Doval in his office in Parliament. The situation is also likely to be discussed at the Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow morning.

Amid fears that the Centre might repeal Article 35A, which grants exclusive rights to Jammu and Kashmir residents over land and jobs, Governor Satya Pal Malik said nothing will be done “secretly”. “Whatever will happen will not happen secretly. It will come to Parliament and will be discussed… Parliament is in session. Wait till Monday or Tuesday,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Saturday following the state government’s advisory asking them to cut short their stay, even as Malik said there is no need to panic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

