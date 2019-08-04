9 dead, 16 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio: US Police

Nine people are dead after shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, according to police. Dayton Police say the suspect also is dead. Sixteen additional people were injured in the incident, BBC reported.

The incident — the second mass shooting in less than a day– took place around 1 a.m. outside on East 5th Street in the Oregon district, a popular downtown area, Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of the Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper told reporters early Sunday morning.

The suspect, who was shot and killed by responding officers, has not yet been identified, but Carper said the subject fired a long gun with multiple rounds.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, Carper said.

