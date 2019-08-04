2 militants killed in Sopore encounter

Baramulla: A local militant and an unidentified foreign militant, both of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, were killed on Saturday in a day-long encounter at a village on the outskirts of Sopore town in north Kashmir.

Official sources said that teams of army’s 22RR, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police, paramilitary CRPF and other armed forces cordoned off Warpora village in police district Sopore in the wee hours of Saturday, after receiving “specific information of presence of militants in the area.”

They said that as the forces zeroed in on a suspected spot, militants hiding there opened fire, resulting in an encounter which continued till late afternoon.

Officials said that the forces first evacuated the civilian population from the area and later, during the gunfight, two militants were killed.

The slain militants were identified as Umer Shahbaz Wani, son of Mohammad Shahbaz Wani, resident of Kharpora Bandipora, and an unidentified foreign militant.

Police said that Incriminating material including arms and ammunitions were recovered from the encounter site.

“The local slain terrorist, namely Umer Shahbaz Wani, had joined the terrorist ranks on 2nd of June 2019 and since then was active within the jurisdiction of Police District Sopore with other terror operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad,” the police statement said, adding, “Both the slain terrorists were involved in a series of terrorist activities.”

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said at press conference held at Police Lines Sopore that two AK47 rifles had been recovered from the slain militants. He said that an army soldier had sustained injuries during the encounter but he is now stable and admitted to a hospital.

