2 Jaish militants, labourer killed in Shopian encounter

SHOPIAN: After 40 hours and the killing of two Jaish militants, an army soldier, and a labourer from Bihar, the government forces’ operation at Pondshan village in Shopian district ended on Saturday. Three residential houses, three cowsheds, and a store were destroyed during the operation and six domestic animals were burnt alive.

On Thursday at about 8pm, a joint team of government forces including 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary central reserve police force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Pondshan village. Contact with militants was established at 1am in the night. An army soldier was killed and another injured in the initial exchange of fire. A militant was also believed to have been killed in the exchange of gunfire on Friday morning.

On Saturday, the prolonged encounter finally ended and bodies of three men were retrieved from the site. The bodies were identified as of militant Zeenat ul Islam of Meminder village of Shopian, militant Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Wachi village of Shopian, and of a non-local labourer, Mujeeb, a resident of Bihar who was working in the area for some months.

Zeenat us Islam, according to police sources, was killed on Friday and his body was handed over to his family by police on Friday night. Manzoor, however, kept fighting till Saturday afternoon.

Locals of Pondshan village told Kashmir Reader that three houses, three cowsheds, and a store were razed by government forces during the encounter.

A police officer said that the labourer, Mujeeb, was killed by the militants. “Militants were trying to escape from the site and they fired indiscriminately and the bullets hit Mujeeb, who later succumbed to the injuries,” the police officer said.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Zeenat ul Islam at his native village Meminder, where pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. Zeenat, according to family sources, was active since February 2018 in the ranks of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants. Locals said that Zeenat was considered as a top local militant who had escaped many cordons and encounters in south Kashmir.

Locals said that Zeenat’s father, Muhammad Isaq Naikoo, had died last year due to a heart attack after hearing rumours that his son had been killed in an encounter on that day.

Zeenat has left behind two brothers, two sisters, and his mother. He belonged to a middle-class family. Locals said that seven rounds of funeral prayers were offered by thousands of people at his funeral.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Razaq Bhat, resident of Wachi village, was active since March this year, family sources said. They said he belonged to an impoverished family and has left behind three brothers and four sisters besides his parents. Manzoor was considered as a top JeM militant by government forces and an IED expert, they said.

The body of Manzoor reached home late Saturday evening while hundreds of people were waiting at his home.

Locals said that many people stayed at the militants’ homes overnight.

A resident of the area where the encounter took place said, “We survived a war and I am not able to tell you anything right now.” He said that six domestic animals were burnt alive.

Meanwhile, internet services remained barred for the third consecutive day in Shopian district. A public shutdown was also observed in the district for the third consecutive day in protest against the encounter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

