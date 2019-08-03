Why Parliament not taken into confidence, asks Left

New Delhi: Left parties hit out at the government on Friday over the security advisory issued for Amarnath pilgrims and tourists in Kashmir valley. They said Parliament should have been taken into confidence before sending out such a missive.

In a tweet, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also alleged that rumours were being allowed to fester in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of “specific terror threats” to the pilgrimage.

“Parliament is in session. Why isn’t the PM taking the House into confidence? The panic and rumours allowed to fester in J&K are helping nobody,” Yechury said in the tweet.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also tagged a news report about the security advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government along with his tweet.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said terrorism was an issue that concerned the entire nation, all political parties speak in one voice on it, and the government is duty-bound to inform Parliament about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Terrorism is not a partisan issue. The government should tell Parliament as well as the nation what is really happening there. In the struggle against terrorism, the country stands as one. The government should take all political parties into confidence. It is a common fight, common concern,” he said.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

