Submit in writing relief sought for pellet victims: HC to Bar association

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday asked the Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHCBA) to submit written submissions related to the relief it has sought for pellet victims in the state.

Senior counsel Zaffar Shah, representing the KHCBA, told the court today that it needs to be ascertained how much damage has been caused to people by using pellets as a means of crowd control.

Shah said that the Standard Operating procedure (SOP) applicable in the rest of the country was not applicable in J&K but in 2016 a provision for dealing with stone-pelting was added to the SOP prescribed in the state.

“We need to understand how crowd control can be maintained with minimum force, as already explained in Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Sections 129-131,” Shah said.

“Here the problem is that we don’t follow procedures which need to be adopted on ground for crowd control and maintaining peace. Rather, the State is using disproportionate force,” Shah told the court.

The court will again hear the matter on August 5. The Supreme Court has directed the HC to decide the petition within six weeks with regard to relief and rehabilitation, compensation, and treatment of the pellet victims.

Earlier, the KHCBA while arguing its PIL on pellet victims had told the court that “we cannot use bombs and tanks against our own people” for upholding the State’s interests.

