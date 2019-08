Srinagar: Another militant has been killed in ongoing encounter in Malmaponpora area of North Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday taking toll to two.

A senior police officer told GNS that second militant has been killed in ongoing operation which had started early morning today.

The identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained as operation is still underway, the officer said.

Earlier in initial exchange of firing one militant, an army solider was killed at Malmaponpora.

