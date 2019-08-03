Soldier killed, another injured in ongoing Shopian encounter

Militant believed to have been killed in the gunfight

Anantnag: An army soldier was killed and another injured in a gunfight with militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Friday. One militant is believed to have been killed in the counter-insurgency operation, which began at 1:00 AM Thursday night and was still going on when last reports came in Friday evening. There has been no official confirmation on the militant’s killing, however.

The slain army soldier has been identified as Sepoy Rambir Singh, originally of 8 JAT and posted with 34 RR. The injured soldier has been identified as Sepoy Deepak Kumar.

“Other details of the two will be released subsequently after their families are intimated officially,” an army officer said.

The operation is going on in Pongshana village of Vehil area in Shopian district, where a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched at about 8 PM Thursday evening, soon after a 27-hour-long CASO was concluded in Badrahama area of the district.

“Searches were carried out in the area and finally at about 1:00 AM, the hiding militants opened fire at our men from a residential house,” a senior police official from the district said.

He said that the fire was retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for most part of the day. “Even now as we speak, I hear that fresh firing has been reported from the spot,” the official said.

He declined to comment on whether a militant had been killed or not.

The army men were injured in the initial firing and were rushed to the army’s base hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, intense clashes erupted around the site of the gunfight and continued intermittently throughout the day. The security forces used tear smoke shells and pellet guns to disperse the protesting youth, inflicting injuries to several youths.

“Most of them were treated locally. One boy, however, was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for pellet injuries in his eyes,” a local source said.

The operation was still in progress while this report was being filed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

