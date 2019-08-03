Showkat Aijaz Bhat assumes charges as DC Kulgam

KULGAM: Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Friday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Kulgam. The incumbent DC was received by all officers of the district administration and will serve the second term as Deputy Commissioner for the district.

A simple but attractive function was also organised during which an outgoing DDC Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani was accorded a warm send-off.

Present on the occasion were SSP Kulgam, ADDC, ADC, ACR, ACD and all district officers and officers from the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing DC extended his gratitude and appreciated the officers for extending full support to him to get success in all the administrative and other related matters.

