Shopian Encounter: Two militants killed, searches still going on

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Pandushan village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, on Saturday.

Reports said that one more militant was killed today and his body was recovered from the encounter site.

On Friday, one militant and a soldier were killed, and another soldier was injured in the gunfight.

There are reports that one more body is still lying near the encounter site and is believed to be that of a non-local man, a resident of Bihar who was working as a labourer in the area.

However, there was no official confirmation in this regard so far.

According to eyewitness youth took to streets and pelted stones on forces near the encounter site. The police and paramilitary CRPF deployed in the area used tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse them.

The slain has been identified as Zeenat-Ul-Islam of Memander.

Earlier, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo at his native village at Memmander village.

The encounter broke out on Thursday evening at Ittoo Mohalla Pandoshan village after a joint team of army’s 34 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at around 8 pm.

Meanwhile, several houses have been raised on ground during the operation.

