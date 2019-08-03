Secy Tribal Affairs reviews status of pre, post-matric scholarships

SRINAGAR: Secretary Tribal Affairs and Cooperatives, Abdul Majid Bhat on Friday convened a meeting to review the status of pre-matriculation and post-matriculation scholarship for Tribal, Gujjar and Bakerwal students of the State.

Special Secretary, Tribal Affairs, M S Choudhary, Special Secretary, Higher Education, R A Inqalabi, Director Colleges J&K, Dr Yaseen Ahmad, Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik, Director Tribal Affairs, Mushtaq Ahmad; Director Finance, Ab Majid Bhat, Joint Director School Education, Jammu, J K Sudan, Joint Director Planning, Ashiq Ahmad Bhat besides other concerned officials attend the meeting.

Secretary stressed on creating awareness among the deserving applicants so that more students benefit from the scheme. He said the objective of the centrally-sponsored scholarship scheme is to provide financial assistance to the scheduled tribe students studying at pre-matriculation and post-matriculation stage to enable them to complete their education.

Director Tribal Affairs through multimedia presentation informed the meeting about the mode of selection, eligibility and specification for grant of scholarship.

It was also given out that the beneficiaries of post-matriculation have to apply online onscholarships.gov.in by National Scholarship Portal (NSP) while as pre-matriculates can apply for scholarship through offline mode.

Threadbare discussions were held and various valuable suggestions were given to make the scheme accessible for students. It was also discussed that the nodal officers deputed for the purpose should be given training for online submission of scholarship.

