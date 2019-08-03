SCPWCR takes suo-moto cognisance of Kupwara incidents

SRINAGAR: The State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR) Friday took suo-moto cognisance of two incidents in Kupwara district and sought Action Taken Report from the concerned authorities regarding the same.

The incidents of stray dog bites in which three students among six persons were injured in Trehgam and students of Primary School Pir Mohalla Dolipora, Trehgam being made to study in an unhygienic classrooms came to fore through media reports on July 30 and 31, 2019 respectively.

Considering the gravity and seriousness involved in both the cases, the Commission has directed the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action to effectively deal with the menace of stray dogs and initiating measures for the welfare, safety and security of the students.

