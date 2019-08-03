Protest at Kashmir University against ‘war hysteria’

Srinagar: Scores of students from different departments of Kashmir University Saturday assembled outside the humanities block and held a strong protest against what they called the “war hysteria created by the state” for last couple of days in the Kashmir Valley.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of students carrying placards that read, ‘we the students standby our nation’, ‘we resist we exist’, ‘we want freedom’ assembled outside the humanities block and pledged that any “nefarious design by the Indian state which is against the interests of people of J&K will be opposed in tooth and nail”.

One of the protesting students said that any move taken by the Indian state which will affect the “disputed nature and historical background of J&K is unbearable for us”.

He said scholars and students at KU will be “on the frontline to fight such evil designs untill refrendrum takes place and right to self determination is given to the people of J&K”.

The protesting students later dispersed peacefully.

