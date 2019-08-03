One month induction prog for engineering students begins at BGSBU

Become disruptive innovators: VC

SRINAGAR: A month-long induction programme for the fresher batch of engineering students began on Friday at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri.

The programme is designed to encourage interaction between students, help them open up, and be comfortable around their peers, the university said in a statement.

Welcoming the new batch of students, Vice Chancellor BGSBU Prof Javed Musarrat presented thought-provoking presentation on ‘Preparing Human Resources for Industry 4.0’, the statement said.

He advised students to think big, prepare themselves for future leadership roles in science and technology, and be intellectually curious, self-driven, creative and disruptive innovators.

“A disruptive innovator requires a mind-set focused on leapfrogging, open minded and decisive approach and an unending desire for doing big for the betterment of mankind. The students must learn to work in groups and develop quality circles for acquiring latest information in the field of science and technology,” he said.

Prof Musarrat said the university is committed to provide a world-class teaching and learning environment to students to become leaders in their field of studies.

Vice Chancellor also talked about the ‘Industrial Revolution 4.0’ and said the fourth industrial revolution is changing how we live, work, and communicate. “It is reshaping governance, education, healthcare, and commerce – almost every aspect of life. There is an ever increasing demand for professionals in the field of big data, cloud computing, data exchanges, cyber-physical systems, robotics, IA and IOT,” he said.

He advised students to break the paths of conventional learning and go beyond the parameters of existing knowledge for finding solutions to futuristic problems.

Earlier, Prof Musarrat shared the university’s vision and mission with students and advised them to carry forward the mission of the university, for the betterment of mankind.

He advised teachers to adopt new trends and techniques of teaching and learning and help the students to fly high and chase their dreams.

The month-long induction programme will have many sessions for the newly admitted students to learn about the working environment of the varsity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

